Japan's economy expands annualized 2.4 percent in Jan-March

Cranes tower above a construction site in the Toyosu district in Tokyo, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s economy grew at a 2.4 percent annualized rate in the January-March period, expanding for a second straight quarter on a pick-up in capital spending, the government said on Wednesday.

The preliminary reading for gross domestic product compared with the median estimate of 1.5 percent growth in a Reuters poll of economists. It followed a revised 1.1 percent expansion in the final quarter of last year.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP grew 0.6 percent in the first three months of this year, more than a 0.4 percent increase expected by economists in the Reuters poll.