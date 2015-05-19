FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's economy expands annualized 2.4 percent in Jan-March
#Business News
May 19, 2015 / 11:56 PM / 2 years ago

Japan's economy expands annualized 2.4 percent in Jan-March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cranes tower above a construction site in the Toyosu district in Tokyo, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s economy grew at a 2.4 percent annualized rate in the January-March period, expanding for a second straight quarter on a pick-up in capital spending, the government said on Wednesday.

The preliminary reading for gross domestic product compared with the median estimate of 1.5 percent growth in a Reuters poll of economists. It followed a revised 1.1 percent expansion in the final quarter of last year.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP grew 0.6 percent in the first three months of this year, more than a 0.4 percent increase expected by economists in the Reuters poll.

Reporting by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto, Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
