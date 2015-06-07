FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan first-quarter GDP revised up to annualized 3.9 pct growth: govt
June 7, 2015 / 11:58 PM / 2 years ago

Japan first-quarter GDP revised up to annualized 3.9 pct growth: govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s economy expanded at an annualized pace of 3.9 percent in the first three months of this year, revised up from an initial estimate of 2.4 percent growth, government data showed on Monday.

The revised figure compared with a median market forecast for 2.7 percent growth in real, price adjusted-terms.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, gross domestic product rose a revised 1.0 percent in January-March, compared with a preliminary reading of a 0.6 percent increase, the Cabinet Office data showed.

To view the full tables, go to the Cabinet Office's website: here

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
