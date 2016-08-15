FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Japan economy minister: Economy continues to recover albeit with some weakness
August 15, 2016 / 1:36 AM / a year ago

Japan economy minister: Economy continues to recover albeit with some weakness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Economics Minister Nobuteru Ishihara walks into Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, January 28, 2016.Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Economy Minister, Nobuteru Ishihara, said on Monday the economy is showing some weakness but continues to recover moderately as a trend.

"Japan's economy is likely to achieve a recovery driven by private demand" though the government must be mindful of risks such as slowing emerging market growth and uncertainty over the fate of Britain's exit from the European Union, Ishihara said in a statement issued after the release of April-June gross domestic product (GDP) data.

Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
