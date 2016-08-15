Japan economy minister: Economy continues to recover albeit with some weakness

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Economy Minister, Nobuteru Ishihara, said on Monday the economy is showing some weakness but continues to recover moderately as a trend.

"Japan's economy is likely to achieve a recovery driven by private demand" though the government must be mindful of risks such as slowing emerging market growth and uncertainty over the fate of Britain's exit from the European Union, Ishihara said in a statement issued after the release of April-June gross domestic product (GDP) data.