Japan economy minister Ishihara: Economy in moderate recovery trend

Japan's newly appointed Economics Minister Nobuteru Ishihara walks into Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, January 28, 2016.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's economy is in a moderate recovery trend and is expected to recover gradually ahead, backed by improvement in job and income conditions, Economy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara said on Thursday.

Ishihara made the comment after data showed Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) grew for a fifth straight quarter in January-March led by private consumption and exports.

Still, attention should be paid to uncertainty surrounding the global economy and fluctuations in financial markets, Ishihara told a news conference.