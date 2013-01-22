FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German exporters fear devaluations round after BOJ moves
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 22, 2013 / 4:49 PM / in 5 years

German exporters fear devaluations round after BOJ moves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The head of Germany’s foreign trade association, Anton Boerner, told Reuters on Tuesday he feared that efforts by the Bank of Japan to end years of economic stagnation by monetary easing would spark rounds of competitive devaluations.

Boerner said he also feared the continuation of Japan’s monetary policy could send the euro rising higher against the dollar to above the 1.40 level. But he did not expect the Japanese easing and accompanying rise in the euro’s exchange rate would seriously undermine German exports.

The BOJ has already slashed interest rates close to zero and said on Tuesday it would switch to an open-ended commitment of buying assets next year and double its inflation target to 2 percent.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; writing by Erik Kirschbaum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.