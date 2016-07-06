Japan government spokesman: Can see risk-off selling in forex market

A picture illustration shows Japanese 10,000 yen notes featuring a portrait of Yukichi Fukuzawa, the founding father of modern Japan, taken in Tokyo August 2, 2011.

TOKYO (Reuters) - A Japanese government spokesman said on Wednesday that risk-off selling can be seen in the foreign exchange market, as the dollar slid below 101 yen JPY=.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroshige Seko also told a news conference that the government would refrain from commenting specifically on forex and long-term interest rates.

Recent yen surges spurred by Britain's decision to leave the European Union add to headaches for Japanese policymakers, who are worried about the effect a strong yen could have on exports.