PM Abe adviser sees Trump's argument destructive to Japan, world economy

Koichi Hamada, professor emeritus of economics at Yale University and an economic adviser to Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, speaks during a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo December 1, 2014.

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's arguments on border tax aimed at limiting imports into the United States were contradictory to his criticism of a weak yen, and such one-sided arguments were destructive, an adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said.

Economic theory suggested implementing a U.S. border tax would cause the dollar to appreciate, Koichi Hamada, emeritus professor of economics at Yale University and cabinet adviser, said at a seminar on Wednesday.

Pushing for border tax and criticizing a weak yen at the same time were contradictory, Hamada said, adding that forcing such an argument was destructive to Japan and world economy.