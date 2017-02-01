FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
PM Abe adviser sees Trump's argument destructive to Japan, world economy
February 1, 2017 / 5:21 AM / 7 months ago

PM Abe adviser sees Trump's argument destructive to Japan, world economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Koichi Hamada, professor emeritus of economics at Yale University and an economic adviser to Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, speaks during a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo December 1, 2014.Issei Kato (JAPAN - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT)

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's arguments on border tax aimed at limiting imports into the United States were contradictory to his criticism of a weak yen, and such one-sided arguments were destructive, an adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said.

Economic theory suggested implementing a U.S. border tax would cause the dollar to appreciate, Koichi Hamada, emeritus professor of economics at Yale University and cabinet adviser, said at a seminar on Wednesday.

Pushing for border tax and criticizing a weak yen at the same time were contradictory, Hamada said, adding that forcing such an argument was destructive to Japan and world economy.

Reporting by Izumi Nakagawa; Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Lincoln Feast

