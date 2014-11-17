PM adviser: sales tax hike took Abenomics in negative direction

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s economy is a bit unstable and the sales tax increase in April took “Abenomics” in a negative direction, one of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s key economic advisers said on Monday.

Koichi Hamada, professor emeritus of economics at Yale University, was speaking an event organized by the Foreign Press Center. His comments came after data showed the economy unexpectedly slipped into recession in the third quarter

The data is seen as setting the stage for Abe to delay a second increase in the sales tax planned for next year and to call a snap election half-way through his term.