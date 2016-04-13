BOJ's Harada: natural to ease policy immediately if big risks materialise

Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Yutaka Harada attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO/SHIMONOSEKI, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Yutaka Harada said it is ‘natural’ to ease monetary policy immediately if there are big economic risks and did not rule out cutting interest rates further into negative territory.

Harada said he could not say whether or not such risks have materialised now, but the BOJ can combine its monetary policy tools in several different ways if needed.

“If big risks materialise, it would be only natural to ease monetary policy right away,” Harada said after meeting business leaders in Shimonoseki, southern Japan.

It is difficult to determine whether or not recent yen gains are in line with economic fundamentals, but a rising currency does weaken upward pressure on prices in Japan, he said.

Harada, whose comments come amid lingering speculation the BOJ could ease policy as soon as this month in response to recent gains in the yen, said there are delays in meeting the central bank’s 2 percent price goal.

He later told reporters that his comments did not mean a delay in achieving the price target by fiscal first half in 2017.

The BOJ’s next two-day policy meeting ends on April 28. Policymakers will likely debate the possibility of easing monetary policy further at this meeting, sources familiar with their thinking said.

If the central bank eases policy, it would more likely increase asset purchases than cut interest rates, the sources said, as financial institutions are still adjusting to a negative rate policy deployed in January.

The minus rate policy now entails a charge of 0.1 percent interest on a small portion of commercial bank reserves.

The BOJ’s adoption of a massive asset-buying programme in April 2013 was intended to spur inflation expectations, and in turn, encourage households and firms to spend.

That has failed to materialise, forcing the central bank to turn to negative rates to hit its 2 percent inflation target.

In January the BOJ pushed back its time frame for hitting its inflation target for the fourth time, and economists say another delay is possible.

Harada said Japan’s household spending survey, which is a measure of consumer spending from the demand side, has fallen more than the government’s estimates of consumption from the supply side.

Data from the supply side shows consumption is falling at a more moderate pace, which may be a more accurate description of what is going on in the economy, he said.