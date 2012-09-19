BOJ may consider easing as global slowdown, China protests bite

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan will likely consider easing monetary policy on Wednesday or signal its readiness to do so next month, as slowing global growth and rising tensions with trading partner China risk delaying a recovery in the export-reliant economy.

The Federal Reserve’s stimulus measures last week have heightened pressure on the Japanese central bank to follow suit with its own steps to support an economy feeling the pinch from a strong yen and the widening fallout from Europe’s debt crisis.

An escalating territorial dispute with China, Japan’s biggest trading partner, adds to headaches for policymakers and may nudge the central bank into action as anti-Japan protests force Japanese firms to suspend operations, some analysts say.

But the decision will be a close call with action hardly a foregone conclusion due to reluctance within the BOJ to use its limited policy options so soon.

“The BOJ probably wanted to wait a bit longer to scrutinize more data. But there’s now more than a 50 percent chance it will ease on Wednesday, given developments in China,” said Izuru Kato, chief economist at Totan Research in Tokyo.

“Unless it’s convinced that things will turn up later this autumn, the BOJ would have to act now,” he said. Kato expected the protests in China to inflict devastating damage on Japanese exports in coming months.

The government kept up the pressure with the finance minister signaling at a news conference on Wednesday that further action is likely in coming months, if not now.

“The BOJ is likely discussing what it can do, whether now is the time (to act) or whether it should wait,” taking into account the stimulus measures by the Fed and the European Central Bank, Finance Minister Jun Azumi said.

If the BOJ were to act, its most likely option would be to expand its main monetary easing tool, a 70-trillion-yen ($888 billion) asset buying and loan program, by 5 trillion or 10 trillion yen with most of the increase to be for purchases of government bonds and short-term securities, analysts say.

The BOJ may not extend the June 2013 deadline for meeting the target but may scrap the minimum 0.1 percent rate for buying government bonds under the program to smoothen purchases.

OCTOBER IF NOT NOW

The central bank is also set to revise down its assessment of the economy from last month, when it said growth was starting to pick up moderately, said sources familiar with its thinking.

By offering a bleaker view of the economy, the BOJ -- even if it stands pat on Wednesday -- will keep alive expectations of easing next month, when it is seen cutting its long-term growth projections in a twice-yearly outlook report, analysts say.

The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target and loosened policy in February, and followed up with another easing in April. It has stood pat since then on hope that exports will soon pick up and help the economy resume a moderate recovery.

But the world’s third-largest economy expanded less than expected in the second quarter and analysts now expect growth to stall for the rest of this year as Europe’s debt crisis and subdued Chinese growth cloud the outlook.

The yen is off record highs hit last year, giving the BOJ some breathing space. Still, the government, which cut its economic assessment last week, has been piling fresh pressure on the central bank.

That could nudge the BOJ into action as many central bankers are already less convinced of Japan’s recovery prospects and admit that the timing of a pick-up will be delayed, analysts say.

($1 = 78.8150 Japanese yen)