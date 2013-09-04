BOJ to keep policy steady, may renew tax hike call

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy steady on Thursday and renew its call for the government to proceed with a planned sales tax hike, encouraged by growing signs the economy is improving enough to weather the pain.

Positive capital spending and wage data have heightened the case for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to go ahead with the tax hike, a move seen as key in reining in Japan’s huge public debt.

The government is leaning toward raising the tax as planned from April and cushioning the damage with fiscal stimulus. The central bank may also come under pressure to act, although it is in no mood to ease pre-emptively to counter the expected drag on growth.

“The BOJ won’t ease immediately just because the government decides to raise the sales tax,” said Masaaki Kanno, chief economist at JPMorgan Securities Japan.

“If the damage to the economy is too big, the central bank may ease again. Even so, my feeling is that it won’t be until April at the earliest.”

At its two-day rate review to Thursday, the BOJ is expected to maintain its massive stimulus launched in April, which will see it nearly double the monetary base to 270 trillion yen ($2.7 trillion) by the end of 2014 to achieve its 2 percent inflation target.

For now, the BOJ is likely to reiterate the need for Japan to keep up efforts to restore its fiscal health and argue that the country can overcome the damage from the expected sales tax hike without additional monetary stimulus.

Japan emerged from recession in 2012 and data for much of this year has shown the benefits of Abe’s reflationary policies and the BOJ’s aggressive stimulus.

Recent data have been particularly encouraging, with the jobless rate at the lowest in almost five years, summer bonuses increasing and core consumer prices rising at the fastest pace in nearly five years.

Finance ministry data on Monday also showed a healthy increase in corporate capital spending, pointing to a sharp upward revision to second-quarter GDP data due next week from a preliminary 2.6 percent expansion.

That gives advocates of the tax hike ammunition to counter the views of opponents that Japan should delay or water down the tax increases to prevent the economy from faltering again.

Unless Abe changes the plan, the sales tax will be raised to 8 percent from 5 percent in April and to 10 percent in October 2015. He will decide early next month, taking into account the BOJ’s “tankan” business sentiment survey due on October 1.

The BOJ has consistently called for the need to fix Japan’s tattered finances and has argued that the sales tax hikes won’t threaten the economic recovery or delay an end to deflation.

Central bankers say they are ready to ease again if risks to growth, including the drag from the tax hike, exceed their expectations and derail the path toward achieving 2 percent inflation in two years. But that does not mean the BOJ will automatically act in response to the government’s decision to raise tax, they say.

($1 = 99.8050 Japanese yen)