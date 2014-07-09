Japan June wholesale prices rise 4.6 percent year-on-year

TOKYO, (Reuters) - Japanese wholesale prices rose 4.6 percent in the year to June, Bank of Japan data showed on Thursday.

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 4.5 percent annual increase and follows a 4.4 percent annual increase in May.

Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- rose 0.9 percent from a year earlier.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, rose 0.2 percent from a year earlier.

Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage change; economists’ median forecast in parentheses; previous figures may be revised):

JUNE MAY APRIL JUNE INDEX

Year-on-year +4.6 (+4.5) +4.4 +4.2 106.3

Mth-on-mth +0.2 (+0.1) +0.3 +2.9

