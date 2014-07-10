FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan June wholesale prices rise 4.6 percent year-on-year
July 10, 2014 / 12:21 AM / 3 years ago

Japan June wholesale prices rise 4.6 percent year-on-year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A woman buys eggs at a wholesale shop in Kawasaki, nearby Tokyo, January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, (Reuters) - Japanese wholesale prices rose 4.6 percent in the year to June, Bank of Japan data showed on Thursday.

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 4.5 percent annual increase and follows a 4.4 percent annual increase in May.

Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- rose 0.9 percent from a year earlier.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, rose 0.2 percent from a year earlier.

Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage change; economists’ median forecast in parentheses; previous figures may be revised):

JUNE MAY APRIL JUNE INDEX

Year-on-year +4.6 (+4.5) +4.4 +4.2 106.3

Mth-on-mth +0.2 (+0.1) +0.3 +2.9

To view the full tables, go to

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
