Japan's Aso: weak yen benefits exporters and tax revenue
November 7, 2014 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's Aso: weak yen benefits exporters and tax revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that a weak yen benefits exporters and can lead to higher tax revenue because it increases corporate profits.

Aso, speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, also said that sudden yen gains or yen falls have an impact on the economy.

He said the yen has weakened rapidly compared to when it was trading around 79 per dollar.

Aso also said the government should raise the sales tax to 10 percent next year as scheduled.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher

