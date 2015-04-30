FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan March core CPI rises 2.2 percent year-on-year
April 30, 2015 / 11:35 PM / 2 years ago

Japan March core CPI rises 2.2 percent year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A shop clerk (2nd R) carries a box of shoes under sale signboards at a shoes retail store at a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s core consumer prices rose 2.2 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, was more than economists’ median estimate for a 2.1 percent annual gain.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, rose 2.1 percent in the year to March.

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, rose 0.4 percent in April from a year earlier, versus a 0.5 percent annual rise seen by analysts in a Reuters poll.

