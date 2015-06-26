Japan factory output seen down on weak exports but retail sales up

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s factory output is forecast to have fallen in May but retail sales were expected to rise for a second straight month, a Reuters poll showed, highlighting an uneven economic recovery partly reflecting slack global demand.

Analysts say weak exports in May and accumulated inventory slowed down production activity last month.

The poll of 22 economists predicted Industrial production to have fallen 0.8 percent in May from the previous month, after a 1.2 percent rise in April.

“Production adjustment is spreading among companies as inventory such as in the auto sector has accumulated” said an analyst at Shinkin Central Bank.

“Factory output will likely show ups and downs because the inventory adjustment is seen continuing for a while.”

On a more positive note, and in line with recent signs of a pick up in consumption, May retail sales are seen rising 2.3 percent from a year ago, the same poll showed, after a 4.9 percent increase in April and a 9.7 percent drop in March.

Still, some analysts question if consumers are feeling confident enough to allow retailers to clear their wares at a solid tick.

“Considering falls in consumer spending after the sales tax hike last year, it should have been rebounding more. I think consumer spending will recover slightly toward summer but it will still lack strength,” said Taro Saito, director of economic research at NLI Research Institute.

The trade ministry will release the factory output and retail sales data on June 29 at 8:50 a.m. (June 28 at 1950 ET).

Japan’s economy grew an annualized 3.9 percent in the first three months of this year led by a rise in capital investment but is seen slowing to 1.3 percent in the current quarter, a separate poll showed.