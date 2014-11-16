Japan to unveil third-quarter GDP data ahead of PM decision on tax, snap poll

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe listens during the ASEAN Plus Three Summit at the 25th ASEAN Summit in Naypyitaw November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese economic growth figures due to be released on Monday will set the stage for expected decisions by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to delay an unpopular sales tax hike and call a snap election just two years after he took office.

The third quarter gross domestic product data will show how far Japan’s has recovered from its worst contraction since the 2009 global financial crisis. That contraction followed an initial rise in the sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent.

Abe has said he will look at the data when deciding whether to press ahead with a second increase in the tax to 10 percent in October next year, as part of a plan to curb Japan’s huge public debt, the worst among advanced nations.

Japanese media have said the prime minister, who returns from a week-long tour to China, Myanmar and Australia on Monday, could announce his decision to delay the hike as early as Tuesday and state his intention to call a poll, which ruling party lawmakers expect to be held on Dec. 14.

Private economists in a Reuters poll have forecast a 2.1 percent rise in GDP for the July-September quarter amid signs the world’s third-biggest economy has been slow to recover from the blow to consumption from an initial tax increase in April.

Etsuro Honda, an economic adviser to Abe who opposes the tax rise, has said that if growth was under 3.8 percent, raising the tax rate would be “out of the question”.

Sluggish economic growth and downward pressure on prices due to declining global oil prices prompted the Bank of Japan to expand its massive monetary stimulus last month.

No election for parliament’s powerful lower house need be held until late 2016, but political insiders say Abe wants to lock in his mandate while his ratings are still relatively robust, helping him push ahead with economic and other policies such a controversial shift away from Japan’s post-war pacifism.

“This will not be an election about the sales tax but to seek support for a push forward with ‘Abenomics’,” said a Japanese government official, adding the final decision was up to Abe.

Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) looks virtually certain to keep its majority in the lower house, since the opposition is divided and weak, but it could well lose seats.

Abe inherited the sales tax plan when he took power in December 2012, pledging to revive the economy with his “Abenomics” mix of ultra-easy monetary policy, spending and reforms. The LDP, its smaller ally and the then-ruling Democratic Party enacted the legislation requiring the tax to be raised unless economic conditions were judged too weak.