Japan June inflation stalls, spending unexpectedly falls

A shopper looks at items outside a discount drug store at a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s annual core consumer inflation stalled and household spending unexpectedly fell in June, underscoring the challenges the central bank faces in reflating the economy to meet its ambitious 2 percent price target.

But the central bank is set to hold off on expanding monetary stimulus for now, as policymakers have repeatedly said they will look through the effect of last year’s oil rout that is mainly behind the slowdown in inflation.

Annual core consumer inflation, which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food prices, rose 0.1 percent in June, government data showed on Friday, slightly exceeding market expectations of no change.

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, a leading indicator of nationwide inflation, fell 0.1 percent in July, the first annual decline since April 2013.

Household spending fell 2.0 percent in the year to June after rising 4.8 percent in the previous month, as rainy weather deterred shoppers. It compared with a median market forecast for a 1.7 percent increase.

This batch of soft indicators reinforce views the world’s third largest economy probably slowed sharply in April-June from the prior quarter, with some analysts expecting a contraction.

Many analysts agree with the BOJ’s view that growth will rebound in the third quarter as steady rises in wages lift consumption. But there is uncertainty on how strong the pick-up will be given soft global demand, particularly in Asia, that is weighing on exports and factory output.

The BOJ says it expects consumer inflation to remain flat or slightly negative until around September, but to accelerate from there as the effects of last year’s oil price falls dissipate.