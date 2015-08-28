FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's July factory output seen rising at slower pace on weak demand: Reuters poll
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 28, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's July factory output seen rising at slower pace on weak demand: Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A factory worker rides a bicycle at Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO(Reuters) - Japan’s factory output is expected to have risen at a much slower pace in July on weakening demand from overseas, a Reuters poll showed, adding to concerns of a labored economic recovery from a second quarter slump.

Industrial production probably inched up 0.1 percent in July from the previous month, the poll of 22 economists showed. In June, production rose a revised 1.1 percent.

“I won’t be surprised if the data shows the factory output fell in July. Both domestic and overseas demand is weak and an inventory adjustment has not been progressed,” said Taro Saito, director of economic research at NLI Research Institute.

“I expect the economy will recover in July-September but there is a risk that China’s economic slowdown accelerates, which could cause Japan’s exports to deteriorate further, and hurt companies’ productions,” he said.

The trade ministry will release the factory output data on August 31 at 8:50 a.m. (August 30 at 7.50 p.m. EDT).

The ministry will also announce manufacturers’ output forecast for August and September, which will offer some clues on how production activity is shaping up in an economy struggling to fire on all cylinders.

The world’s third-largest economy shrank an annualized 1.6 percent in April-June on slumping exports and weak consumer spending.

Analysts expect the economy will rebound in the current quarter but growth may prove to be modest as a slowdown in China hits global demand and investment sentiment.

Policymakers sound sanguine for now with BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda saying that China’s slowdown is unlikely to hit Japanese exports much.

The government also remains cautious of additional fiscal spending, given Japan’s massive public debt.

Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.