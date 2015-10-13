FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan September wholesale prices fall 3.9 percent year-on-year
#Business News
October 13, 2015 / 11:57 PM / 2 years ago

Japan September wholesale prices fall 3.9 percent year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman buys eggs at a wholesale shop in Kawasaki, nearby Tokyo, January 11, 2011. Central bankers meeting under the auspices of the Bank for International Settlements warned on Monday that rising prices in fast-growing economies were an increasing menace and it was important to anchor inflation expectations. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (JAPAN - Tags: BUSINESS) - RTXWFDX

TOKYO - Japanese wholesale prices fell 3.9 percent in the year to September, Bank of Japan

data showed on Wednesday.

The fall in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 3.9 percent annual decrease and follows a 3.6 percent annual decrease in August.

Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- were unchanged from a year earlier.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, fell 1.1 percent from a year earlier.

