Japan September wholesale prices fall 3.9 percent year-on-year

TOKYO - Japanese wholesale prices fell 3.9 percent in the year to September, Bank of Japan

data showed on Wednesday.

The fall in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 3.9 percent annual decrease and follows a 3.6 percent annual decrease in August.

Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- were unchanged from a year earlier.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, fell 1.1 percent from a year earlier.