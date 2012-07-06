FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM tells Lagarde Europe woes, yen rise hurting economy
July 6, 2012 / 3:32 AM / 5 years ago

Japan PM tells Lagarde Europe woes, yen rise hurting economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda told International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Largarde on Friday that Europe’s debt problems are hurting the Japanese economy by causing rises in the yen that do not reflect its fundamentals.

“Market jitters on euro-zone problems, especially one-sided yen rises that do not reflect Japan’s economic fundamentals, are inflicting severe damage on economic sentiment,” Noda said in a meeting with Lagarde, who is visiting Tokyo, according to a statement issued by Japan’s finance ministry.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Michael Watson

