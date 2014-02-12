FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF says no need for further BOJ easing now
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 12, 2014 / 4:07 AM / 4 years ago

IMF says no need for further BOJ easing now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan does not need to ease monetary policy further now with inflation heading toward the bank’s 2 percent price target, a senior International Monetary Fund official said.

But in light of recent global market turbulence, the central bank needs to monitor developments carefully and “take necessary action” if inflation shows signs of stalling, Jerry Schiff, deputy director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, told reporters in Tokyo.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.