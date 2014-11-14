IMF urges Japan to impose second tax hike, welcomes BOJ easing

Pedestrians walk past signboards of Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (R) and Mizuho Bank in Tokyo May 14, 2014.REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan should go ahead with a second sales tax hike next year as scheduled given the country’s high fiscal deficit, a senior IMF official said, as speculation premier Shinzo Abe will delay the tax increase and call a snap election mounts.

“We think that raising the tax rate to 10 pct in October 2015 is necessary to bring down the fiscal deficit in a steady, durable manner given Japan’s high debt-to-GDP ratio,” Odd Per Brekk, director of the International Monetary Fund’s Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific, told a briefing on Friday.

It was the first time an IMF official has stepped directly into the tax hike debate since speculation started that Abe will postpone next year’s tax increase, having seen the first tax hike to 8 percent from 5 percent in April hit the fragile economic recovery hard.

Brekk said that Japan should consider deploying “temporary, targeted” fiscal stimulus to ease the pain from the tax hike, if economic growth undershoots expectations.

On the BOJ’s surprise expansion of monetary stimulus last month, he said it was a “welcome and appropriate” step that needed to be accompanied by more forceful structural reforms.

“An aggressive pace of the BOJ’s monetary easing may need to be maintained for an extended period,” Brekk said.

“The BOJ’s further easing ... needs to be complemented by a bolder and more ambitious approach to growth reforms,” such as deregulation in the agricultural sector, he said.