FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
IMF's Lipton - Japan's flexible exchange rate serves economy well
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 20, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

IMF's Lipton - Japan's flexible exchange rate serves economy well

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

David Lipton, First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), speaks at a news conference in Beijing, China, June 14, 2016.Jason Lee

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's flexible exchange rate system serves the economy well and the government should rely on domestic policies, such as fiscal and monetary policy, to improve the output gap, an International Monetary Fund official said on Monday.

David Lipton, first deputy managing director of the IMF, also said that he understood the Japanese government's decision to delay a sales tax increase originally scheduled for next year but that the government would eventually have to raise taxes.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.