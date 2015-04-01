FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ tankan: Japan firms expect CPI to rise 1.4 percent a year from now
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 1, 2015 / 11:57 PM / 2 years ago

BOJ tankan: Japan firms expect CPI to rise 1.4 percent a year from now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A shop clerk looks at clothes next to a sales sign at a shopping district in Tokyo March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese firms expect consumer prices to rise an average 1.4 percent a year from now, unchanged from their projection three months ago, a Bank of Japan survey showed on Thursday, underscoring their doubts over the central bank’s pledge to achieve 2 percent inflation this fiscal year.

Firms polled by the BOJ, as part of its detailed “tankan” survey for March, also said they expect consumer prices to rise an annual 1.6 percent three years from now and 1.6 percent five years from now.

The BOJ started the survey on corporate price expectations from the tankan in March last year to gather more information on inflation expectations, key to its current stimulus program.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.