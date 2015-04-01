BOJ tankan: Japan firms expect CPI to rise 1.4 percent a year from now

A shop clerk looks at clothes next to a sales sign at a shopping district in Tokyo March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese firms expect consumer prices to rise an average 1.4 percent a year from now, unchanged from their projection three months ago, a Bank of Japan survey showed on Thursday, underscoring their doubts over the central bank’s pledge to achieve 2 percent inflation this fiscal year.

Firms polled by the BOJ, as part of its detailed “tankan” survey for March, also said they expect consumer prices to rise an annual 1.6 percent three years from now and 1.6 percent five years from now.

The BOJ started the survey on corporate price expectations from the tankan in March last year to gather more information on inflation expectations, key to its current stimulus program.