BOJ's new measure of core CPI accelerates in July: sources

TOKYO (Reuters) - A measure of core consumer prices that the Bank of Japan began publishing earlier this year accelerated in July, sources said, in a possible sign the central bank is making progress in encouraging inflation.

The BOJ’s core consumer price index, which excludes fresh food and energy and is different from government data, rose 0.9 percent year-on-year in July, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

That is faster than a 0.7 percent annual increase in June.

The central bank is scheduled to officially release its data for July on Sept. 16. The BOJ began publishing its own calculations from May.

Some economists say the BOJ will have to expand its quantitative easing as government’s consumer price index shows inflationary pressure is waning, but the BOJ’s own measure of consumer prices could allow it to argue that easing is not needed.

The BOJ holds its next policy meeting on Sept. 14-15, but it faces a stern test of whether it will ease policy again when it updates its long-term forecasts at the end of October.

The BOJ is buying government debt and other assets to lift inflation to 2 percent around the first half of fiscal 2016 and eliminate the risk of a return to deflation.

The government’s measure of core consumer prices, which excludes fresh food but includes energy and some other food prices, turned flat in July from a year ago, raising doubts whether the BOJ can meet its inflation target.

An unprecedented slump in oil prices has been partly behind the slowdown in Japan’s consumer prices.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said that inflation should pick up once this drops out of the year-on-year comparison, but some economists are less optimistic, citing concerns about weak domestic demand.

The central bank’s bond purchases in the market are already roughly equaling new government debt issuance, so there are doubts about how much further it could go to ease policy if it became necessary.