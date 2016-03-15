FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Ishihara: want to analyze BOJ's negative rates impact
#Business News
March 15, 2016 / 12:36 AM / a year ago

Japan Ishihara: want to analyze BOJ's negative rates impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Economics Minister Nobuteru Ishihara walks into Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara said on Tuesday the government wanted to carefully analyze how the Bank of Japan’s negative interest rate policy will impact the economy.

Ishihara, speaking to reporters, declined to comment on the outcome of a monetary policy meeting ending on Tuesday, saying the BOJ was responsible for monetary policy.

Ishihara also said financial market moves, including foreign exchange, have been rough since the start of the year.

The Bank of Japan is set to hold off cutting interest rates at a policy meeting ending Tuesday, sources say, as it scrambles to soothe market jitters caused by January’s surprise decision to adopt negative interest rates.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
