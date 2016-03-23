Japan's Ishihara: up to PM Abe to decide on sales tax hike

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara said on Wednesday it is up to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to decide whether to raise the national sales tax next year.

Ishihara, speaking to reporters, said Japan’s consumer spending should remain strong because the labor market and corporate earnings are improving.

There is speculation Abe will postpone a plan to raise the sales tax to 10 percent from 8 percent next year in April to avoid hurting consumer spending.