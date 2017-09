Japan's Economics Minister Nobuteru Ishihara walks into Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would make an appropriate decision on whether to raise the sales tax based on economic conditions.

“The prime minister will decide whether to increase the sales tax examining the economic conditions as long as there are no accidents such as a major earthquake,” Ishihara told a news conference.