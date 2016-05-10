FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Economy Minister Ishihara: Closely watching market moves
#Business News
May 10, 2016 / 12:26 AM / a year ago

Japan Economy Minister Ishihara: Closely watching market moves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Economics Minister Nobuteru Ishihara walks into Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara said on Tuesday he was closely watching financial markets after the yen rose to an 18-month high against the dollar last week.

Ishihara said there was no change to Japan’s economic fundamentals and that the labor market continued to improve.

He also said that Group of Seven countries had different views on the need for fiscal stimulus but that he supported the view that stimulus spending should be combined with monetary easing.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

