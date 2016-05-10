Japan Economy Minister Ishihara: Closely watching market moves

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara said on Tuesday he was closely watching financial markets after the yen rose to an 18-month high against the dollar last week.

Ishihara said there was no change to Japan’s economic fundamentals and that the labor market continued to improve.

He also said that Group of Seven countries had different views on the need for fiscal stimulus but that he supported the view that stimulus spending should be combined with monetary easing.