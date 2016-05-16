FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Ishihara: No truth to media report sales tax hike to be delayed
May 16, 2016 / 11:46 PM / a year ago

Japan Ishihara: No truth to media report sales tax hike to be delayed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's newly appointed Economics Minister Nobuteru Ishihara walks into Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara said on Tuesday there was no truth to a media report that the government would delay a sales tax hike scheduled for next year.

Ishihara, speaking to reporters, said he had not received any instructions from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about the sales tax hike and that he would continue his work on compiling the government’s annual growth strategy.

The Nikkei business daily reported at the weekend that the government would delay the tax increase to focus on measures to boost domestic demand.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

