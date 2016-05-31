Still trying to balance economic growth, fiscal discipline: Japan Ishihara

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara said on Tuesday there is no change to the government’s stance that it is trying to balance the need for economic growth with the need for fiscal discipline.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will delay the tax hike by 2-1/2 years, sources told Reuters, due to worries the move could push down consumer spending even further and possibly hasten a return to deflation.

The delay could raise concerns the government is giving up on maintaining fiscal discipline.