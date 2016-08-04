BOJ's Iwata: No plan to tighten policy by reducing asset purchase amount

YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata said on Thursday the central bank had no plans to reduce the amount of assets it buys or change the composition of assets in purchases in a way that would tighten monetary policy.

The BOJ's comprehensive review of its monetary policy due next month is unlikely to lead to a big change in thinking but is probably more about fine-tuning existing policy, Iwata said in a news conference.