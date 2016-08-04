FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's Iwata: No plan to tighten policy by reducing asset purchase amount
August 4, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BOJ's Iwata: No plan to tighten policy by reducing asset purchase amount

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata said on Thursday the central bank had no plans to reduce the amount of assets it buys or change the composition of assets in purchases in a way that would tighten monetary policy.

The BOJ's comprehensive review of its monetary policy due next month is unlikely to lead to a big change in thinking but is probably more about fine-tuning existing policy, Iwata said in a news conference.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
