FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan jobless rate falls to 4.1 percent in March
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 29, 2013 / 11:42 PM / 4 years ago

Japan jobless rate falls to 4.1 percent in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Job-seekers rest on a bench at a job fair held for graduates in Tokyo November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate fell in March and the availability of jobs improved, government data showed on Tuesday, in a sign of a gradual recovery in wider areas in the economy.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.1 percent in March from 4.3 percent in February, and compared with economists’ median forecast of 4.3 percent, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was at to 0.86, which matched the level seen in August 2008, separate data from the labor ministry showed. That also matched economists’ median forecast, and was up from 0.85 in February.

The number of new job offers fell 1.6 percent in March from the previous month but was still up 3.6 percent from a year earlier.

A full table can be seen on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at:

here

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the Labor Ministry’s website.)

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.