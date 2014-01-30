FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Dec jobless rate falls to 3.7 percent, lowest since 2007
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 30, 2014 / 11:36 PM / 4 years ago

Japan Dec jobless rate falls to 3.7 percent, lowest since 2007

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate fell to a six-year low in December and the availability of jobs improved to a six-year high, government data showed, suggesting that a tightening labor market could help the Bank of Japan meet its inflation target.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent from November’s 4.0 percent, data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Friday. That compared with economists’ median forecast of 3.9 percent.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.03 from 1.00 in November, exceeding the median forecast of 1.01 in a Reuters poll.

That marked the highest since September 2007, when the ratio also stood at 1.03.

The number of new job offers rose 2.8 percent in December from the previous month and was up 10.9 percent from the previous year.

A full table can be seen on the ministry’s website at:

here

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labor ministry’s website.)

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.