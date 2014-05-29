FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan April jobless rate holds steady at 3.6 percent
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 29, 2014 / 11:52 PM / 3 years ago

Japan April jobless rate holds steady at 3.6 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate held steady at 3.6 percent in April, unchanged from the previous month, and the availability of jobs rose to the highest in nearly eight years, government data showed, in an encouraging sign that a tighter labor market will boost wages and support consumer spending.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications on Friday, matched the median market estimate of 3.6 percent. It followed a reading of 3.6 percent in March and February, a level that had last been seen in July 2007.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.08 from 1.07 in the previous month, separate data from the labor ministry showed.

That was better than the median estimate for 1.07 and matched a high last seen in July 2006, two years before the Lehman bankruptcy triggered a global financial crisis.

The number of new job offers rose 3.7 percent in April from the previous month and was up 10.0 percent from a year ago.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.