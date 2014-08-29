FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan jobless rate edges up to 3.8 percent in July
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 29, 2014 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

Japan jobless rate edges up to 3.8 percent in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate rose slightly in July and the availability of jobs held steady at the highest in 22 years, giving evidence of a pause in improvement in the labor market.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, rose to 3.8 percent in July from 3.7 percent the month before. The median estimate was for the jobless rate to remain unchanged.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.10 in July. That was unchanged from the previous month, which marked the highest since June 1992, data from the labor ministry showed on Friday.

The median estimate from economists was that the ratio measuring labor demand would remain unchanged.

The number of new job offers fell 1.5 percent in July from the previous month but rose 4.5 percent from a year ago.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.