FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan September jobless rate rises to 3.6 percent: government
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 30, 2014 / 11:47 PM / 3 years ago

Japan September jobless rate rises to 3.6 percent: government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate rose in September and the availability of jobs fell for the first time in more than three years, suggesting the labor market is starting to lose some momentum.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.09 in September, down from 1.10 the previous month, which matches the highest since June 1992, according to data from the labor ministry. The decline was the first since May 2011 and matched the median estimate.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 3.6 percent from August’s 3.5 percent, internal affairs ministry data showed on Friday. Economists’ median forecast had pointed to a reading of 3.6 percent.

The number of new job offers rose 0.5 percent in September from the previous month and was up 6.3 percent from a year ago.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.