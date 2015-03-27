FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan February jobless rate down, jobs availability at over 20-year high
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 27, 2015 / 12:16 AM / 2 years ago

Japan February jobless rate down, jobs availability at over 20-year high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A businessman rides an escalator outside a commercial building in Tokyo March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - The availability of jobs in Japan rose to the highest in more than 20 years and the jobless rate edged down in February, government data showed on Friday.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.15 from 1.14 in January, to reach the highest level since March 1992. The result matched the median forecast of economists polled by Reuters.

The number of new job offers fell 3.5 percent in February from previous month but was up 1.7 percent from a year earlier.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent from 3.6 percent in January, compared with the median estimate of 3.5 percent.

Reporting by Stanley White and Sumio Ito; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.