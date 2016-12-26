FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Japan jobless rate rises to 3.1 pct in November
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 26, 2016 / 11:42 PM / 8 months ago

Japan jobless rate rises to 3.1 pct in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate rose to 3.1 percent while the availability of jobs improved, data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with a median market forecast for 3.0 percent. The rate was 3.0 percent in October.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.41 from 1.40 in the previous month to reach the highest level since July 1991. The median estimate was for the ratio to rise to 1.41.

Reporting by Sumio Ito; Editing by Chris Gallagher

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.