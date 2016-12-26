Japan jobless rate rises to 3.1 pct in November

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate rose to 3.1 percent while the availability of jobs improved, data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with a median market forecast for 3.0 percent. The rate was 3.0 percent in October.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.41 from 1.40 in the previous month to reach the highest level since July 1991. The median estimate was for the ratio to rise to 1.41.