Japan jobless rate falls to 3.5 percent in August
September 29, 2014 / 11:42 PM / 3 years ago

Japan jobless rate falls to 3.5 percent in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Job seekers stand outside a job fair event room at a commercial building in Tokyo August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate shrank to 3.5 percent in August and the availability of jobs held steady at the highest in 22 years, reflecting recent improvement in the labor market.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent from July’s 3.8 percent, internal affairs ministry data showed on Tuesday. Economists’ median forecast had pointed to a flat reading at 3.8 percent.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.10 in August, unchanged from the previous month when the ratio climbed to its highest since June 1992, according to data from the labor ministry. The median estimate from economists had indicated that the ratio, a measure of labor demand, would remain unchanged.

The number of new job offers fell 0.7 percent in August from the previous month and was down 0.6 percent from a year ago.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.