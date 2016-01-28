Japan Dec jobless rate steady at 3.3 percent: government

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady in December at 3.3 percent, matching economists’ median forecast, data by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Friday.

The jobs-applicants ratio rose to a 24-year high of 1.27 in December, versus the median forecast of a 1.26 in a Reuters poll of economists, separate data by the labor ministry showed.

(A full table can be seen on the internal affairs ministry’s website:

here )

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labor ministry’s website.)