Japan jobless rate up slightly at 3.3 percent in February

March 28, 2016 / 11:51 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk at an office building at a business district in Tokyo, Japan, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate inched up to 3.3 percent in February, data by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Tuesday.

The median estimate from a Reuters poll of economists was for 3.2 percent, matching the rate in January.

The jobs-applicants ratio was 1.28 in February, unchanged from the previous month, which was the highest in 24 years, separate data by the labor ministry showed. The median estimate was for the ratio to rise to 1.29.

A full table can be seen on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at:

here

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labor ministry’s website.)

Reporting by Sumio Ito; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

