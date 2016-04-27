FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan jobless rate falls to 3.2 percent in March
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 27, 2016 / 11:41 PM / a year ago

Japan jobless rate falls to 3.2 percent in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Job seekers stand outside a job fair event room at a commercial building in Tokyo August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.2 percent in March, data by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Thursday.

The median estimate from a Reuters poll of economists was for 3.3 percent, matching the rate in February.

The jobs-applicants ratio rose to 1.30 in March, separate data by the labor ministry showed, which is the highest since December 1991 when the ratio was 1.31. The median estimate was for the ratio to remain unchanged from the previous two months at 1.28, the highest level in 24 years.

Reporting by Sumio Ito; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.