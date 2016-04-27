Japan jobless rate falls to 3.2 percent in March

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.2 percent in March, data by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Thursday.

The median estimate from a Reuters poll of economists was for 3.3 percent, matching the rate in February.

The jobs-applicants ratio rose to 1.30 in March, separate data by the labor ministry showed, which is the highest since December 1991 when the ratio was 1.31. The median estimate was for the ratio to remain unchanged from the previous two months at 1.28, the highest level in 24 years.