Japan jobless rate falls to 3.1 percent in June

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.1 percent in June from the previous month, data by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Friday.
The median estimate from a Reuters poll of economists was for a rate of 3.2 percent, unchanged from May.
The jobs-applicants ratio rose to 1.37 in June from 1.36 in May, separate data by the labor ministry showed, to reach the highest since August 1991. That matched the median estimate.
Reporting by Sumio Ito; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim