Japan jobless rate falls to 3.1 percent in June

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.1 percent in June from the previous month, data by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Friday.

The median estimate from a Reuters poll of economists was for a rate of 3.2 percent, unchanged from May.

The jobs-applicants ratio rose to 1.37 in June from 1.36 in May, separate data by the labor ministry showed, to reach the highest since August 1991. That matched the median estimate.