a year ago
Japan jobless rate falls to 3.0 percent in July
#Business News
August 29, 2016 / 11:36 PM / a year ago

Japan jobless rate falls to 3.0 percent in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Job-seekers rest on a bench at a job fair held for graduates in Tokyo November 15, 2008.Yuriko Nakao/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.0 percent in July from the previous month, data by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Tuesday.

The median estimate from a Reuters poll of economists was for a rate of 3.1 percent, unchanged from June.

The jobs-applicants ratio was unchanged from June at 1.37, separate data by the labor ministry showed. The median estimate was for a ratio of 1.38.

A full table can be seen on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at:

here

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labor ministry's website.)

Reporting by Sumio Ito; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
