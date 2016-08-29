Japan jobless rate falls to 3.0 percent in July

Job-seekers rest on a bench at a job fair held for graduates in Tokyo November 15, 2008.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.0 percent in July from the previous month, data by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Tuesday.

The median estimate from a Reuters poll of economists was for a rate of 3.1 percent, unchanged from June.

The jobs-applicants ratio was unchanged from June at 1.37, separate data by the labor ministry showed. The median estimate was for a ratio of 1.38.

