a year ago
Japan August jobless rate at 3.1 percent, jobs availability at 1.37
September 29, 2016 / 11:51 PM / a year ago

Japan August jobless rate at 3.1 percent, jobs availability at 1.37

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate inched up in August and the availability of jobs was unchanged, data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 3.1 percent from 3.0 percent in July, which was the lowest level since 1995. It matched the median forecast of economists.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio stood at 1.37 in August, unchanged from the prior two months, which was the highest level since 1991, separate data by the labor ministry showed. It also matched the median estimate of economists.

A full table can be seen on the internal ministry's website:

here

(Note: A separate table of the jobs-to-applicants ratio can be seen in Japanese on the labor ministry's website.)

Reporting by Sumio Ito and Tetsushi Kajimoto

