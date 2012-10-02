FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan finance minister wary about BOJ foreign bond buying
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 2, 2012 / 5:06 AM / 5 years ago

Japan finance minister wary about BOJ foreign bond buying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's new Finance Minister Koriki Jojima attends a transfer of duties ceremony at the Finance Ministry in Tokyo October 2, 2012. Japan's new finance minister said on Monday the idea of the central bank buying foreign bonds needs to be considered carefully and there is no change in the government's readiness to take decisive action on excessive foreign exchange movements. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Newly appointed Japanese Finance Minister Koriki Jojima sounded a cautious note on the idea of the Bank of Japan’s buying foreign bonds as a method of future monetary easing.

“From the standpoint of the current BOJ Law, careful consideration would be needed,” he told a news conference after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Jojima’s remark comes a day after newly appointed Economics Minister Seiji Maehara said that such purchases represent one option for easing, and that the yen’s strength had gone too far.

The BOJ, which eased monetary policy last month, will hold its next policy-setting meeting this week.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.