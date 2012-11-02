Japan to flag risks from Europe, strong yen at G20

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will flag its concern about Europe’s sovereign debt crisis and ensuing strength in the yen at this weekend’s meeting of world finance chiefs, Finance Minister Koriki Jojima said.

But speaking ahead of a Group of 20 finance chiefs’ November 4-5 meeting in Mexico, Jojima noted that although he wished to attend the meeting, it was unclear whether he could because of his parliamentary schedule.

Japan has long argued that one of the unwanted side effects of the euro crisis was capital flight to the relative safety of the yen, driving it beyond levels exporters can cope with.

Jojima said Japan will also explain efforts by the government and the Bank of Japan to beat deflation, which has plagued the world’s third largest economy over the past decade.

“I want to talk about Japanese economic situation and risks from Europe and the strong yen,” Jojima told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

He was referring to the Bank of Japan’s monetary easing earlier this week and an unprecedented joint statement with the government pledging continued efforts to battle deflation.

The finance minister echoed concerns of his G20 peers over fiscal problems in the United States.

“I expect the United States to do its utmost to make a wise decision and avoid it,” Jojima said when asked about the so-called fiscal cliff of massive tax hikes and cuts to public spending that could hit the United States at the start of 2013.

Unless the fractious U.S. Congress can strike a deal, about $600 billion in U.S. spending cuts and higher taxes are due to kick in on January 1, threatening to push the U.S. economy back into recession and hurt world growth.