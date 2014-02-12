BOJ's Kiuchi: extra stimulus would have negative impact - media

Newly-appointed Bank of Japan (BOJ) board members Takehiro Sato (L) and Takahide Kiuchi are seen on the screen of a video camera during their joint news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Takahide Kiuchi said if the central bank increased its monetary stimulus the negative side-effects would outweigh the benefits, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Kiuchi, in an interview with the Nikkei, also doubted whether additional policy easing would actually push up prices and help the BOJ meet its 2 percent inflation target.

The comments come as markets speculate that the BOJ could expand its asset-buying program to soften the blow from an increase in the sales tax in April.

“If there are only mild downside risks to the economy and prices, the benefits of additional easing would be outweighed by the side-effects,” Kiuchi was quoted as saying in the interview.

Under the BOJ’s stimulus launched last April, it plans to double the supply of money to meet its 2 percent inflation goal in roughly two years. It buys around 7.5 trillion yen ($73 billion) of long-term government bonds per month, the equivalent of roughly 70 percent of newly issued government debt.

Kiuchi has repeatedly proposed the BOJ alter its inflation goal due to worries that the two-year timeframe cannot be met.

While his views put him in the minority on the central bank’s nine-member policy board, there are concerns pessimism could spread as Japan’s exports struggle and turmoil in emerging markets increases the chance of an external economic shock. ($1 = 102.3800 Japanese yen)